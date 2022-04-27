30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 27: The Treehouse of Horror

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the treehouse of horror episodes? What was your first one and which one is your favorite overall? And from there, which individual story is your favorite in general?

Bonus Prompt: What was the worst year for the treehouse of horror?

