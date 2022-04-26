Let’s Obfuscate Lyrics

Our sub PT host Cordycepts decided to do a “look back on this day of the Avocado and found an ABSOLUTE gem of a thread written by JosePeterson.

I laughed a lot, and got so inspired I went through about 15 post it notes obfusicating lyrics of my own. So with props to Jose and Cordy, let’s undertake this endeavor anew!

From Jose’s thread:

Let’s have some fun. Take some famous song lyrics and make them needlessly complex.

For example:

“The mid-year solstice is upon us, and now is the appropriate opportunity to gyrate one’s body to the accompaniment of music whilst occupying automobile passageways”

Let’s see what you got!

