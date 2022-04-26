Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 26

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Reya, a cultural strategist & performer, sat inside of an art vending machine;

Nicky, a debate instructor, wants his winnings to go to fighting migraines; and

Mattea, a tutor, was worried about getting strep throat from the character played by Gene Kelly in “Singin’ in the Rain”. Mattea is a 15-day champ with winnings of $352.781.

Jeopardy!

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE // THE MIDDLE AGES // I LEARNED IT IN THE COMIC BOOKS // ITALIAN CUISINE // LET’S TALK SCIENCE // MINI-“ME”

DD1 – $400 – THE MIDDLE AGES – Now known to historians as the Migration period, the early Middle Ages were long known by this name implying ignorance (Mattea won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $8,000, Nicky -$400, Reya $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

COLONEL KNOWLEDGE // TV SHOWS BY SETTING // ON THE MEDITERRANEAN // ONE BIG FAMILY // 1870s LITERATURE // ______, ______& ______

DD2 – $1,600 – _____, ______& _____ – These items were tolled, closed & extinguished in an old Catholic ceremony (Mattea lost $4,000 from her total of $18,800 vs. $4,200 for Reya.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ONE BIG FAMILY – This performing family (Six women and three men in mountaineering-style garb) toured the United States in the 1940s, then settled on a Vermont farm (Mattea won $2,000 from her score of $21,200 vs. $5,000 for Reya.)

Mattea ran the opening category of the game, then completely dominated in DJ, having no trouble leading into FJ at $23,200 vs. $5,000 for Reya. Nicky ended DJ out of the running at -$800.

Final Jeopardy!

AFRICAN SURNAMES – Adetokunbo, “the crown has returned from overseas”, is fitting for the Adetokunbo family who left Nigeria for this country in 1991

Only Reya was was correct on FJ. Mattea dropped $7,000 to win with $16,200 for a 16-day total of $368,981.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the awards that Columbia University has been handing out since 1917 are the Pulitzers, or that a filbert is another name for a hazelnut.

This day in shilling: They had a clue with a blatant plug for heavily-advertised website that traces one’s ancestry.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Dark Ages? DD2 – What is bell, book & candle? DD3 – Who are the Von Trapps? FJ – What is Greece? (Ken noted that is was a sports clue, specifically basketball, “in disguise”. Why did it have to be “in disguise” when they easily could have labeled it a sports-related category?)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...