30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 24: Talking Flanderization

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the way the show takes the trait of a character and leans hard into it. This, almost invariably, makes things worse for the character. Which one has had the worst character arc overall across the series in your view and how would you course-correct them?

You can provide responses in Flanders as well here.

Bonus Prompt: What character has changed for the better because of this?

