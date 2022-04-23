R.E.M. Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.1

Holy shit, that was quite the nomination round, huh?! Such a swell of activity that this is the SECOND tournament of mine to start of the first round with 64 ENTRIES! And thus breaking it off into two parts, with the first batch of 32 as listed below:



Songs, Pt. 1

“Country Feedback”, “Welcome to the Occupation”, “How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us”, “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?”, “Harborcoat”, “So. Central Rain”, “Swan Swan H”, “Sweetness Follows”, “Talk About the Passion”, “Radio Free Europe”, “These Days”, “Bang and Blame”, “Shiny Happy People”, “Pretty Persuasion”, “Texarkana”, “Drive”, “Losing My Religion”, “Stand”, “I Don’t Sleep, I Dream”, “So Fast, So Numb”, “Find the River”, “Me in Honey”, “Everybody Hurts”, “Orange Crush”, “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite”, “Crush with Eyeliner”, “Finest Worksong”, “Try Not to Breathe”, “Near Wild Heaven”, “Nightswimming”, “Cuyahoga”, “Daysleeper”

Voting ends 25 April, 10PM EDT

