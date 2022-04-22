Friday New Music 4/22

Happy friday! I got a bunch of stuff to check out today! Dama Scout is a weird, interesting band I’ve been keeping an eye on and I think this one is going to sound cool. Green-House is making songs in the Plantasia vibe so I’ve been happily listening to their stuff.
GUPPY and Mister Goblin aren’t bands I know too well, but I’ve been interested in hearing these new albums based on their proximity to other rock bands I like. One of the Mister Goblin songs has Sadie Dupuis on it so, hell yeah. Plus there’s a new Hatchie which I think is going to be good.
Plus of course Neko Case and Pusha T
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 88purppp – If Anything EP
— A Good Rogering – Systematic Paralysis
— Abigail Lapell – Stolen Time
— Amenra, Cave In, and Marissa Nadler – Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III
— Armory – Mercurion
— Audrey Horne – Devil’s Bell
— Austin Tolliver – Ride 4 Me
— Barton Stanley David – Crest
— Barzin – Voyeurs In The Dark
— BBF – I Will Be Found
— Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – Becca Stevens | Attacca Quartet
— Ben Marc – Glass Effect
— Blessing – the girl next door EP
— Blues Riser – Obey The Booze
— Bodysnatcher – Bleed-Abide
— BÖLLVERK – Heading For The Crown
— Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
— Brian May (of Queen) – Another World (Reissue)
— Caliban – Dystopia
— Cannabis Corpse – The Weeding EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Charles Mingus – Mingus Three (Deluxe Edition)
— Charlotte Rose Benjamin – Dreamtina
— Claire Rousay – everything perfect is already here
— Colatura – And Then I’ll Be Happy
— Cold Years – Goodbye To Misery
— Corpsessed – Succumb To Rot
— Cosmos Island – Lost and Found EP
— Credic – Vermillion Oceans
— Crystal Eyes – The Sweetness Restored
— Curse Of Lono – People In Cars
— Dallas Wayne – Coldwater, Tennessee
— Dama Scout – gen wo lai (come with me)
— Danny Dwyer – Losers EP
— Dear Rogue – Spirit
— Dee Holt – When I Close My Eyes EP
— Domkraft / Slomatics – Ascend/Descend
— Dorothy – Gifts From The Holy Ghost
— Dragonbreed – Necrohedron
— English Teacher – Polyawkward EP
— Erasers – Constant Connection
— Eyedea & Abilities – First Born (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
— False Church – Dystopian Dissent
— Fer De Lance – The Hyperborean
— Flayed Disciple – A Hell In Living Flesh
— Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
— Freja – Tides
— Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
— Gareth Dunlop – Animal
— Georgia Harmer – Stay in Touch
— Ghosts on TV – ENTROPY (Live At The Music Theatre Kapsäkki)
— Grabbitz – Time Isn’t Real
— Green-House – Solar Editions EP
— GUPPY – Big Man Says Slappydoo!
— Haru Nemuri – Shunka Ryougen
— Hatchie – Giving The World Away
— Held By Trees – Solace
— Huntsmen – The Dying Pines EP
— I Speak Machine – WAR
— James Heather – Invisible Forces
— Jane Inc – Faster Than I Can Take
— Jason Aldean – Georgia
— Jazzanova – Strata Records – The Sound of Detroit Reimagined
— Jeanines – Don’t Wait For A Sign
— Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
— Joshua Hedley – Neon Blue
— Joshua Hyslop – Westward
— Kate Bollinger – Look at it in the Light EP
— Kate Clover – Bleed Your Heart Out
— Kathryn Joseph – for you who are wronged
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum
— Lani Hall – Seasons Of Love
— The Lazy Eyes – SongBook
— Lil Eazzyy – Too Eazzyy
— Linqua Franqa – Bellringer
— Maria Lynn – Bad Habits EP
— Märvel – Graces Came With Malice
— Mein Kopf ist ein Brutaler Ort – Ton Steine Sterben
— Mirror – The Day Bastard Leaders Die
— Mister Goblin – Bunny
— Mosiac – Heimatspuk
— Neko Case – Wild Creatures
— Novarupta – Carrion Movements
— Ocean Grove – Up In The Air Forever
— OHYUNG – imagine naked!
— Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town
— Old Currents – The Glory, The Defeat
— Painted Shield (feat. Stone Gossard, Mason Jennings, and Matt Chamberlain) – Painted Shield 2
— Parader – Something the Dreamers Dream EP
— Particle Kid – Time Capsule
— Poppy Ajudha – The Power In Us
— Primus – Conspiranoid EP
— Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Night Gnomes
— Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
— Pyreship – Light Is A Barrier
— Radiant – Written By Life
— Renao – From The South EP
— Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough – The Northman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)
— Roger Eno – The Turning Year
— Rozzi – Berry EP
— Ruby The Hatchet – Live at Earthquaker EP
— S. Carey – Break Me Open
— Sator – Cleansing Ritual
— Se, Josta Ei Puhuta – Gehenna
— Shinedown – Planet Zero
— Sicksense – Kings Today EP
— Simon & The Astronauts featuring Rachel Haden – Simon & The Astronauts featuring Rachel Haden
— SNUFF – Crepuscolo Dorato Della Bruschetta Borsetta Calzetta Cacchetta Trombetta Lambretta Giallo Ossido, Ooooooh Così Magnifico!
— Solitary – XXV: Live At Bloodstock
— Somali Yacht Club – The Space
— SONS – Sweet Boy
— Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
— Sudden Infant – Lunatic Asylum
— Suki Waterhouse – I Can’t Let Go
— T.REX – T.REX 1972
— Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
— Tamar Berk – Start At The End
— Tatyana – Treat Me Right
— Teddy Failure – I’m A Failure Pt. 1 EP
— Tenille Townes – Masquerades EP
— Tess Roby – Ideas of Space
— Touraj – Me Without You, the Spring Without You
— Undeath – It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave
— vern matz – A Treatise on the Rainbow
— Vetus Sepulcrum – A Shroud of Desolation
— Wardruna – Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven
— The Waterboys – All Souls Hill
— Zeta – Todo Bailaro