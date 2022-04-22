Friday New Music 4/22

Happy friday! I got a bunch of stuff to check out today! Dama Scout is a weird, interesting band I’ve been keeping an eye on and I think this one is going to sound cool. Green-House is making songs in the Plantasia vibe so I’ve been happily listening to their stuff.

GUPPY and Mister Goblin aren’t bands I know too well, but I’ve been interested in hearing these new albums based on their proximity to other rock bands I like. One of the Mister Goblin songs has Sadie Dupuis on it so, hell yeah. Plus there’s a new Hatchie which I think is going to be good.

Plus of course Neko Case and Pusha T

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 88purppp – If Anything EP

— A Good Rogering – Systematic Paralysis

— Abigail Lapell – Stolen Time

— Amenra, Cave In, and Marissa Nadler – Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III

— Armory – Mercurion

— Audrey Horne – Devil’s Bell

— Austin Tolliver – Ride 4 Me

— Barton Stanley David – Crest

— Barzin – Voyeurs In The Dark

— BBF – I Will Be Found

— Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – Becca Stevens | Attacca Quartet

— Ben Marc – Glass Effect

— Blessing – the girl next door EP

— Blues Riser – Obey The Booze

— Bodysnatcher – Bleed-Abide

— BÖLLVERK – Heading For The Crown

— Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

— Brian May (of Queen) – Another World (Reissue)

— Caliban – Dystopia

— Cannabis Corpse – The Weeding EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Charles Mingus – Mingus Three (Deluxe Edition)

— Charlotte Rose Benjamin – Dreamtina

— Claire Rousay – everything perfect is already here

— Colatura – And Then I’ll Be Happy

— Cold Years – Goodbye To Misery

— Corpsessed – Succumb To Rot

— Cosmos Island – Lost and Found EP

— Credic – Vermillion Oceans

— Crystal Eyes – The Sweetness Restored

— Curse Of Lono – People In Cars

— Dallas Wayne – Coldwater, Tennessee

— Dama Scout – gen wo lai (come with me)

— Danny Dwyer – Losers EP

— Dear Rogue – Spirit

— Dee Holt – When I Close My Eyes EP

— Domkraft / Slomatics – Ascend/Descend

— Dorothy – Gifts From The Holy Ghost

— Dragonbreed – Necrohedron

— English Teacher – Polyawkward EP

— Erasers – Constant Connection

— Eyedea & Abilities – First Born (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

— False Church – Dystopian Dissent

— Fer De Lance – The Hyperborean

— Flayed Disciple – A Hell In Living Flesh

— Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

— Freja – Tides

— Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

— Gareth Dunlop – Animal

— Georgia Harmer – Stay in Touch

— Ghosts on TV – ENTROPY (Live At The Music Theatre Kapsäkki)

— Grabbitz – Time Isn’t Real

— Green-House – Solar Editions EP

— GUPPY – Big Man Says Slappydoo!

— Haru Nemuri – Shunka Ryougen

— Hatchie – Giving The World Away

— Held By Trees – Solace

— Huntsmen – The Dying Pines EP

— I Speak Machine – WAR

— James Heather – Invisible Forces

— Jane Inc – Faster Than I Can Take

— Jason Aldean – Georgia

— Jazzanova – Strata Records – The Sound of Detroit Reimagined

— Jeanines – Don’t Wait For A Sign

— Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

— Joshua Hedley – Neon Blue

— Joshua Hyslop – Westward

— Kate Bollinger – Look at it in the Light EP

— Kate Clover – Bleed Your Heart Out

— Kathryn Joseph – for you who are wronged

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum

— Lani Hall – Seasons Of Love

— The Lazy Eyes – SongBook

— Lil Eazzyy – Too Eazzyy

— Linqua Franqa – Bellringer

— Maria Lynn – Bad Habits EP

— Märvel – Graces Came With Malice

— Mein Kopf ist ein Brutaler Ort – Ton Steine Sterben

— Mirror – The Day Bastard Leaders Die

— Mister Goblin – Bunny

— Mosiac – Heimatspuk

— Neko Case – Wild Creatures

— Novarupta – Carrion Movements

— Ocean Grove – Up In The Air Forever

— OHYUNG – imagine naked!

— Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town

— Old Currents – The Glory, The Defeat

— Painted Shield (feat. Stone Gossard, Mason Jennings, and Matt Chamberlain) – Painted Shield 2

— Parader – Something the Dreamers Dream EP

— Particle Kid – Time Capsule

— Poppy Ajudha – The Power In Us

— Primus – Conspiranoid EP

— Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Night Gnomes

— Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

— Pyreship – Light Is A Barrier

— Radiant – Written By Life

— Renao – From The South EP

— Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough – The Northman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)

— Roger Eno – The Turning Year

— Rozzi – Berry EP

— Ruby The Hatchet – Live at Earthquaker EP

— S. Carey – Break Me Open

— Sator – Cleansing Ritual

— Se, Josta Ei Puhuta – Gehenna

— Shinedown – Planet Zero

— Sicksense – Kings Today EP

— Simon & The Astronauts featuring Rachel Haden – Simon & The Astronauts featuring Rachel Haden

— SNUFF – Crepuscolo Dorato Della Bruschetta Borsetta Calzetta Cacchetta Trombetta Lambretta Giallo Ossido, Ooooooh Così Magnifico!

— Solitary – XXV: Live At Bloodstock

— Somali Yacht Club – The Space

— SONS – Sweet Boy

— Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

— Sudden Infant – Lunatic Asylum

— Suki Waterhouse – I Can’t Let Go

— T.REX – T.REX 1972

— Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

— Tamar Berk – Start At The End

— Tatyana – Treat Me Right

— Teddy Failure – I’m A Failure Pt. 1 EP

— Tenille Townes – Masquerades EP

— Tess Roby – Ideas of Space

— Touraj – Me Without You, the Spring Without You

— Undeath – It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave

— vern matz – A Treatise on the Rainbow

— Vetus Sepulcrum – A Shroud of Desolation

— Wardruna – Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven

— The Waterboys – All Souls Hill

— Zeta – Todo Bailaro

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...