30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 22: The Simpsons Divide

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the divide that exists in a good chunk of fandom about when the show was good versus when it became not-good. When did “New Simpsons” begin to you and what’s the difference that makes it harder to connect with?

Bonus Prompt: What does the “New Simpsons” era do better than the golden age?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...