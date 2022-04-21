The Weekly Music Thread Shifts Gears

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your favorite songs that abruptly “shift gears” (i.e. make a sudden change in style, speed, tone, etc.)?

Maximum the Hormone is a heavy metal band from Japan. Formed in 1998 and consisting of the same line-up since 1999, MTH have been known to dabble in any number of genres. But I don’t want to tell you too much right now. If you’re not familiar with the band, just click on the video in the header – go ahead, do it! And watch the video, too! Even if it doesn’t seem like your kind of thing (and it might not at first) just stick with it for at least the first three minutes, as you will be rewarded. And the less you understand, the better – I envy anyone who can come into this without understanding any of the lyrics or context, as it would probably seem like even more of a mindfuck that way (though even knowing what the song is about, it’s still great – for anyone who craves context, I’ll be posting details in the comment section later).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

