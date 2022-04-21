30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 21: Talking The Movie

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the theatrical movie that was produced for the series. Did it work? What was the best part? Where did it fail? What’s the most memorable part that you quote or highlight like the best of the TV series?

Bonus Prompt: Should there be more? Pitch it!

