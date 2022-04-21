The Day Thread of Eeth Koth

Eeth Koth was another Jedi Master on the high council. A Zabrak, the same species as Darth Maul, he eventually was forced off the council for unclear reasons. They were later killed by Vader in his purge of the surviving Jedi following General Order 66.

Per Wookiepedia “Following the Clone Wars, Koth became less concerned with controlling his feelings. During their confrontation, Vader recognized Koth’s strong emotions – most notably, his fear, anger, and resentment. Koth insinuated that this was because he had “something to lose.” In desperation, Koth even attempted to leverage the locations of his former comrades in exchange his family’s safety, demonstrating a complete lack of any partiality toward the Jedi Order and its teachings.[3]

