It’s been three long years but, at long last, PAX East is Live, again. Folks from all over the world are 1descending on Boston as we speak for four days of, panels, previews, and a whole host of other gaming madness; and for those of us ‘Cados who are here for all of it, consider this the space to discuss the convention, post pictures (please keep things SFW, thanks) and arrange personal events or meetups.

Above all else, however, please do your absolute all to stay safe. The last time this was Live, I think it’s fair to say that we dodged a pretty massive bullet on the whole; it falling so close to lockdown as it did. And while mandates on the whole are being lifted, remember that this is still one of the biggest gaming conventions in the world, filled with people from all walks of life, and personal space is at a premium. Remember: Before COVID, there was still PAX Pox.

That having been said. Have fun. It’s been a long couple of years, and it’s time we came home, at last.

