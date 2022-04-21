Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 21ST, 2022:

All About Gila (Netflix)

Amsterdam (HBO Max)

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)

Curb Your Carbon (Discovery+)

He’s Expecting Series Premiere (Netflix)

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (HBO Max)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy (Comedy Central)

The Flight Attendant Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

The Wonder List With Bill Weir Season Four Premiere (CNN+)

Virus 32 (Shudder)

Windy City Rehab Season Premiere (HGTV)

FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND, 2022:

Along For The Ride (Netflix)

A Tiny Audience (HBO Max)

A Very British Scandal (Prime Video)

Big Little World (Netflix)

Explorer: The Last Tepui (Disney+)

Heartstopper Series Premiere (Netflix)

Hold Tight (Netflix)

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (Netflix)

Polar Bear (Disney+)

Pretty Hard Cases (IMDb TV)

Selling Sunset Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (Disney+)

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball (Apple TV+)

The Seven Lies Of Lea Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa (Disney+)

They Call Me Magic (Apple TV+)

Unraveled: Once A Killer (Discovery+)

Unraveled: Toxic Testimony (Discovery+)

SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD, 2022:

A Tale Of Love (Hallmark)

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Rich & Shameless (TNT)

Sister With A Secret (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, APRIL 24TH, 2022:

Barry Season Premiere (HBO)

Billy The Kid Series Premiere (Epix)

Driven To Murder (Lifetime)

Gaslit (Starz)

Home Town Kickstart (HGTV)

Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Series Premiere (Food)

Lorena: Escaping Babbitt (Reelz)

Navalny (CNN)

Roseanne: Kicked Out Of Hollywood (Netflix)

Sanditon On Masterpiece Season Two Finale (PBS)

Sex & Murder (HLN)

Sherri Papini’s Abduction (Reelz)

The Baby Series Premiere (HBO)

The Man Who Fell To Earth Series Premiere (Showtime)

Three Busy Debras Season Two Premiere (Adult Swim/HBO Max)

Worst Cooks In America: That’s So 90s (Food)

MONDAY, APRIL 25TH, 2022:

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Radford Builds (Discovery+)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso Series Premiere (Peacock)

We Own This City (HBO)

TUESDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2022:

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Preaching Evil: A Wife On The Run With Warren Jeffs (Peacock)

Troppo Series Premiere (IMDb TV)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2022:

Bullsh*t: The Game Show Series Premiere (Netflix)

Komi Can’t Communicate (Netflix)

Silverton Siege (Netflix)

Sketchbook (Disney+)

The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix)

The Survivor (HBO)

365 Days: This Day (Netflix)

