Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 20, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! MAISONdes is a collaborative music group, project, something (that’s the only way I can think to describe it) that I turn to when I’m looking for something energizing to listen to. Featuring a variety of musicians that bring their own styles and sounds to each song, I always make sure to check out any new song released under the MAISONdes name. It’s also a great way to learn about new artists! Here are two for you to sample, including one The First Take performance. Enjoy! (Warning: may cause you to dance around the room.)

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

