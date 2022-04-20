The 4/20 Day Thread Remembers John Prine’s Illegal Smile

When I woke up this morning, things were lookin’ bad
Seem like total silence was the only friend I had
Bowl of oatmeal tried to stare me down, and won
And it was twelve o’clock before I realized I was havin’ no fun
[chorus]
Ah, but fortunately I have the key to escape reality
And you may see me tonight with an illegal smile
It don’t cost very much, but it lasts a long while
Won’t you please tell the man I didn’t kill anyone
I’m just tryin’ to have me some fun
Last time I checked my bankroll
It was gettin’ thin
Sometimes it seems like the bottom is the only place I’ve been
I chased a rainbow down a one-way street – dead end
And all my friends turned out to be insurance salesmen
[chorus]
Well, I sat down in my closet with all my overalls
Tryin’ to get away from all the ears inside my walls
I dreamed the police heard everything I thought, what then?
Well I went to court and the judge’s name was Hoffman
[chorus]