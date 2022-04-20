The 4/20 Day Thread Remembers John Prine’s Illegal Smile

When I woke up this morning, things were lookin’ bad

Seem like total silence was the only friend I had

Bowl of oatmeal tried to stare me down, and won

And it was twelve o’clock before I realized I was havin’ no fun

[chorus]

Ah, but fortunately I have the key to escape reality

And you may see me tonight with an illegal smile

It don’t cost very much, but it lasts a long while

Won’t you please tell the man I didn’t kill anyone

I’m just tryin’ to have me some fun

Last time I checked my bankroll

It was gettin’ thin

Sometimes it seems like the bottom is the only place I’ve been

I chased a rainbow down a one-way street – dead end

And all my friends turned out to be insurance salesmen

[chorus]

Well, I sat down in my closet with all my overalls

Tryin’ to get away from all the ears inside my walls

I dreamed the police heard everything I thought, what then?

Well I went to court and the judge’s name was Hoffman

[chorus]

