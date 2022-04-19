Tuesday’s Politics thread has her poop in a group.

Which is a much nicer way of saying I have my shit together, right?

Anyhooooooooo…starting off today with a joke stolen from Terry Bogard last night:

On this tax day, I have a joke about trickle-down economics, but 99% of you will never get it. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 18, 2022

Looks like there’s a potentially successful bid to keep Marge Three Names off the ballot in GA:

BREAKING: We just won a federal court ruling in Atlanta allowing Georgia voters to challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as disqualified under Sect. 3 of the 14th Amendment, the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause. @FSFPhttps://t.co/MibiEGzreU via @FSFP — John Bonifaz (@JohnBonifaz) April 19, 2022

Is it just me or does the “fuck around” train appear with startling regularity now? First tweet was April 13th.

I have covid https://t.co/UZRu5GoAyU — Katie Greifeld (@kgreifeld) April 17, 2022

John Eastman is trying to claim attorney-client privilege over, like, everything. Like, including this—

NEWS: John Eastman has claimed privilege over 37,000 pages of emails related to his work for Donald Trump, he revealed in a court filing tonight.



The Jan. 6 select committee has objected to "every claim."https://t.co/TyWPI0TJDF — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 19, 2022

Ok folk, be cool, be gracious, and be kind. I’m off next week. Cordyceps will be taking over for the day. Y’all be cool. Take a breath, take a break, take a damn nap. Need a note? Tell them Dr. Ham told you to.

