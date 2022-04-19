Tuesday’s Politics thread has her poop in a group.

Which is a much nicer way of saying I have my shit together, right?
Anyhooooooooo…starting off today with a joke stolen from Terry Bogard last night:
Looks like there’s a potentially successful bid to keep Marge Three Names off the ballot in GA:
Is it just me or does the “fuck around” train appear with startling regularity now? First tweet was April 13th.
John Eastman is trying to claim attorney-client privilege over, like, everything. Like, including this—
Ok folk, be cool, be gracious, and be kind. I’m off next week. Cordyceps will be taking over for the day. Y’all be cool. Take a breath, take a break, take a damn nap. Need a note? Tell them Dr. Ham told you to.