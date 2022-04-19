Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (4/19)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This Friday sees the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nic Cage… as Nic Cage?!?!?!

As the great Abed Nadir once said, “I thought the meaning of people was somewhere in here. Then I looked inside Nicolas Cage and I found a secret–people are random and pointless.” His point is that sometimes Nic Cage can be great… and sometimes he can be terrible. The Internet’s favorite actor got to be that way, though, because sometimes when he’s bad… he can be sublimely bad. No one would remember the Wicker Man remake if not for his mad off the wall acting.

And yet, when he’s good… he’s Oscar-worthy. Cage was nominated for his dual performance in Adaptation (celebrating its 20th anniversary this year). He won the award for Leaving Las Vegas.

Cage is also an unlikely action star, lighting up 90’s screens with his triple play of The Rock, Con-Air, and Face/Off. He’s so versatile that of course Greendale Community College would have a course to study him.

Today’s bonus prompt: what’s your favorite Nic Cage performance?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...