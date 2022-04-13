30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 13: Favorite Flashback/Forward Story

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the times the show has either done flashbacks or gone forward. What was your favorite or least favorite experience with this?

Bonus Prompt: What’s one of the flash-forward periods that you would want the show to stick with and go from there with?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...