Triple H in Hollywood Day Thread (04/12)

This month’s Open Thread theme is celebrities and wrestling. Last week, we celebrated the 40th anniversary of Lawler vs Kaufman. I was going to make a post about the 2001 Royal Rumble and Drew Carey’s entry in the Rumble match but we already discussed that! So we will talk about Triple H‘s cameo on The Drew Carey Show.

This episode originally aired back in 1999 and featured HHH playing a wrestler named The Disciplinarian. Drew and the gang wanted him to be a spokesman for Buzz Beer, which he happily agrees to but things take a turn when he starts dating Kate and starts indulging in this adult beverage a bit too often for everyone’s liking.

HHH would also star in Blade Trinity in the early 2000s. His character Jarko Grimwood would face off against the trio of Blade, Hannibal King, and Abigail Whistler. Jarko had metal teeth/fangs. This was a homage/nod to Bond villain Jaws played by Richard Kiel.

Finally, when The Rock hosted SNL just before Wrestlemania 2000, HHH, Mick Foley, and The Big Show would make a cameo during the monologue and interrupt a sketch toward the end of the episode.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite wrestler and their best/worst acting role.

Bonus Discussion – Triple H recently retired from in ring-competition at WrestleMania. Tell us your favorite match of his and what you liked/disliked about his career.

