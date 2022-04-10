30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 10: The Most Touching Episode

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about what’s been the most touching episode in the series? There are many heartfelt moments over the years, some on purpose and some accidental, and we want to hear what worked for you?

Bonus Prompt: Where did it go for sentiment but ended up falling flat?

