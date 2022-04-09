Night Thread for a Pack of Hungry Cannibals

Let’s party like it’s 1937!

If you’ve ever watched Looney Tunes or Merrie Melodies cartoons, then there’s a very good chance you’ve heard some compositions by Raymond Scott, as Carl Stalling adapted his music for over 120 animated shorts. Many of Scott’s compositions are recognizable, to the point that upon hearing them images of certain cartoons may pop into your mind’s eye. Scott is also a widely unacknowledged godfather of ambient electronic music, as his three volume series of albums Soothing Sounds for Baby (1962) predates Kraftwerk, Eno and Tangerine Dream by nearly a decade; Scott even invented several of his own instruments to use on said albums.

Scott passed away in 1994 at the age of 85 years old; happily he was aware of the influence that he had on numerous generations of musicians, and enjoyed a late-in-life boost in his royalty stream thanks to archivist Irwin Chusid compiling a compilation of his works in 1992, and Scott’s compositions subsequently being used in The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

