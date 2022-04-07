Weekly Music Thread and the Sacred Cows

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Glyph:

What are some “sacred cows” (for example, albums that are considered classics) that just don’t do it for you personally, and why?

As Glyph suggested in his original post, “you have to say more than just ‘it sucks’ or ‘it’s overrated’ – you have to try to pinpoint what you see as its flaws, or at least the reason it doesn’t really work for you when some other comparable work from the artist or another artist does? So you can’t just ‘punch and run’, you have to back up your opinion with at least some sort of explanation.”

So while this is rarely if ever a problem around these parts, keep in mind that we’re all wired differently and music is one of the most subjective art forms there is, so just try to be respectful of your fellow Musicados when attempting to explain why something just doesn’t work for you (or when defending an album/artist you like that someone else has criticized).

NO ONE is complaining about Cows though, because they rule!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock our with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...