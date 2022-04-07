Newswire Roundup, April 7

General news:
- Netflix’s adaptation of Locke & Key to end after season three
- Paramount announces Star Trek NFTs
- Academy to determine punishment for Will Smith on Friday
- Warner Bros decides that after Ezra Miller choked a fan, got arrested in a Hawaiian karaoke bar, and had meltdowns on the set of The Flash, they [Warner Bros] might not want to be in the Ezra Miller business after all
- Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Santa Clarita Diet) to create new Netflix series Unstable starring Rob Lowe
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller ask the Academy to be more respectful of animation in Variety guest column: “Framing the five Academy Award nominees for Best Animated Feature as a corporate product for kids that parents must begrudgingly endure could be dismissed as simply careless. But to those of us who have dedicated our lives to making animated films, that carelessness has become routine.”
- AMC to spinoff Orphan Black into Orphan Black: Echoes without Tatiana Maslany, and thus without a reason for me to care
- Emmy Awards to air on NBC Monday September 12th
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) to star in new AMC series Straight Man, based on a Richard Russo novel. Odenkirk will play “William Henry Deveraux Jr., the chairman of the English department of an underfunded rust belt Pennsylvania college.”
- Apple TV Plus renews Severance, which apparently has a scene with a “waffle party”
- James Gunn announces Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has set a world record for prosthetics in a film
- Richard Linklater claims he was never paid for Dazed and Confused
- The mothership has corrected its story from yesterday, and now admits that Asghar Farhadi has merely been indicted for plagiarism; guilt has yet to be determined
- Ye replaced at Coachella with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd
- Sharon Van Etten announces new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
Trailer Park:
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now with more Scarlet Witch
- Operation Mincemeat, a new Netflix movie starring Colin Firth