Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2022:

Barnwood Builders Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Chef Boot Camp Season Premiere (Food)

Close Enough (HBO Max)

Cursed Films (Shudder)

Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You (Prime Video)

Queen Stars Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Return To Space (Netflix)

Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star (Netflix)

Serving The Hamptons Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Dropout Series Finale (Hulu)

Tokyo Vice Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Trinity Of Shadows (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2022:

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season Three Premiere (HBO)

All The Old Knives Series Premiere (Amazon)

Barbie: It Takes Two (Netflix)

Dancing On Glass (Netflix)

Dirty Lines Series Premiere (Netflix)

Do, Re & Mi: Birdie Bowl Sing-Along (Prime Video)

Elite Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

Green Eggs & Ham: The Second Serving (Netflix)

iCarly Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Metal Lords (Netflix)

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms (LMN)

Pinecone & Bunny Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix)

Woke Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH, 2022:

A Royal Runaway Romance (Hallmark)

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes And Felons (Lifetime)

Kids Choice Awards 2022 (Nickelodeon)

Masters Of Illusion Season Premiere (The CW)

My Liberation Notes Series Premiere (Netflix)

Our Blues Series Premiere (Netflix)

Portals To Hell Season Premiere (Travel Channel)

She Went Missing (Lifetime)

The Repair Shop Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

Would I Lie To You? Season Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH, 2022:

Building Roots Series Premiere (HGTV)

Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Diamond Hands: The Legend Of WallStreetBet (MSNBC)

61st Street Series Premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 11TH, 2022:

Bake Or Break Series Premiere (Food)

Chad (TBS)

CMT Music Awards (CBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2022:

Hard Cell Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Creature Cases (Netflix)

Unsellable Houses Season Premiere (HGTV)

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? Series Premiere (BritBox)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2022:

Almost Happy Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

High Design With Kim Myles Series Premiere (HGTV)

Ice Age: Scrat Tales Series Premiere (Disney+)

Our Great National Parks Series Premiere (Netflix)

Smother In Law Series Premiere (Netflix)

Today We Fix The World (Netflix)

