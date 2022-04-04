March Madness: Championship Thread

We’ve reached the end of March Madness, with the Men’s College Basketball tournament concluding tonight with the Matchup of Kansas and North Carolina. Hopefully people will have comments on the game and the tournament as a whole. Thanks to everyone who’s been talking college basketball in these threads.

Bracket Challenge Update: This post also serves as a wrap-up to our Bracket Challenge, in which the final rankings have been set. Molecular Lion has won our Group and the honor of bragging rights. Zvex Fuzz Factory, the only other bracket to pick Kansas for the National Championship, finishes in second. fireindaarcade gets the bronze medal. Thanks everyone who filled a bracket out, hopefully others had fun watching brackets die one by one. You can check out the full group rankings here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4700790

