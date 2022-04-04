April 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Hulu

The Kardashians

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Premieres April 14th

Under the Banner of Heaven

Inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the series follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, Christopher Heyerdahl

Quick Thoughts: I appreciate that Andrew Garfield’s eclectic choices in roles means that all of us who made him our fluffy internet boyfriend over the past few months get to learn more about the history of Mormonism.

Premieres April 28th

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Starring: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke

Premieres April 1st

Pinecone & Pony

Based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton, Pinecone & Pony is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training and her best friend Pony, who, by helping each other, learn to challenge their expectations and break the mold. After all, when you keep an open mind and an open heart, you’ll discover that nothing is ever as it first appears, the world is full of possibilities, and life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

Premieres April 8th

Roar

Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward, Issa Rae

Premieres April 15th

They Call Me Magic

For global sports icon Earvin Johnson, “Magic” has many meanings. It’s the sparkle of his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball. It’s the magnetic connection that led him to the love of his life. It’s the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph — shifting global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its staggering odds. It’s his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup, They Call Me Magic charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series.

Premieres April 22nd

Shining Girls

Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman

Quick Thoughts: I’ve read this book. This show is making a major departure as the murders don’t change Book Kirby’s reality. I’m kind of fascinated by what this show’s going to be like with that changed. Either that or I really misread the book.

Premieres April 29th

Peacock

Killing It

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

Starring: Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, et Miller, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nougueras, Wyatt Walter

Premieres April 14th

HBO Max

The Thaw

Set in Szczecin, Poland, the series begins after the body of a young woman is discovered under the melting ice. It asks ‘Who was she? Why did she die? Who did she leave behind? Did people who are now mourning know who she really was? These questions and the search for answers will provide the main female character with a powerful, although initially unconscious incentive to confront her own circumstances: of a single mother playing the role of a perfect police officer, and above all, a woman in crisis.

Starring: Katarzyna Wajda, Bartlomiej Kotschedoff, Monika Krzywkowska

Premieres April 1st

Tokyo Vice

Based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the drama series captures Adelstein’s daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanable, Rinko Kikuchi, Ella Rumpf, Rachel Keller, Hideaki Itō, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita

Premieres April 7th

The Garcias

The Garcias chronicles an American family based in San Antonio, TX, who are gathered for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico. The Garcias is a groundbreaking reboot of “The Brothers Garcia,” which was the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team.

Starring: Ada Maris, Alivin Alvarez, Ayva, Severy, Bobby Gonzalez, Carlos Lacamara, Elsha Kim, Jeffrey Licon, Maeve Garay, Nitzia Chama, Oliver Alexander, Paul Rodriguez Jr., Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Vaneza Pitynski

Premieres April 14th

Paramount+

The Offer

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.”

Starring: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Patrick Gallo, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Justin Chambers, Josh Zuckerman, Meredith Garretson, Nora Arnezeder, Paul McCrane, Anthony Skordi, Jake Cannavale, James Madio, Michael Rispoli, Stephanie Koenig, Lou Ferrigno, Frank John Hughes, Danny Nucci, Anthony Ippolito, Kirk Acevedo, Ross McCall, Eric Balfour, Michael Gandolfini, Zack Schor

Quick Thoughts: So…is the Oscar Isaac/Jake Gyllenhaal movie version of this dead? I’ve not heard anything about it in awhile. Because…this looks good, very excited to see it but also, if we had to choose, I would rather have the other version.

Also, I was wondering why there were so many Band of Brothers cast members in this and then I looked and the director is Dexter Fletcher, who was also in Band of Brothers.

Premieres April 28th

Amazon

The Outlaws

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.

Starring: Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Clare Perkins, Darren Boyd, Eleanor Tomlinson, Gamba Cole, Jessica Gunning, Rhianne Barreto

Premieres April 1st

Outer Range

The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Starring: Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipios, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, Will Patton

Premieres April 15th

Verdict

Heloísa is a renowned criminal lawyer who believes that everyone has the right to a defense, no matter how heinous the crime they’re accused of is. She has a deep understanding of the complexity of the prison system and the Brazilian system, where so many are abandoned without proper assistance. But when a crime shocks the country and the killer asks Heloísa to be her lawyer, she finds herself in the middle of a trap that involves the leader of the largest criminal faction of Brazil and mysterious people who want him dead. While on this dangerous journey, Heloísa must deal with a childhood trauma buried in her memory, which could reveal a painful family secret. In the search not only for the truth of what happened in her new client’s case, but also for the mysteries of her own family’s crimes, the lawyer must decide whether to cross the line that separates the right to a defense and an unforgivable crime.

Starring: Camila Morgado, Fernando Alves Pinto, Victor Hugo Martins, Lena Roque, Rui Ricardo Diaz, Heloisa Jorge, Lucinha Lins, Arthur Khol, Pedro Caetano, Samya Pascotto, Lourinelson Vladimir, Alexandre Apolinário, Barbara Colen, Clara Carvalho, Marcos Alberto Filho

Disney+

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.

Starring: Chris Wedges, Karl Wahlgren

Premieres April 13th

Discovery+

Serving the Hamptons

The five hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world, while showcasing all the juicy drama in the lives of the young, sexy restaurant staff at Southampton’s “it” destination for dining, 75 Main, as they hook up, argue, and work together to make sure the clients come back for more.

Premieres April 7th

PBS Passport

Annika

The series follows DI Annika Strandhed, the speedboat-driving head of Glasgow’s newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit, who juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter.

Starring: Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives, Katie Leung, Ukweli Roach

Premieres April 17th

Acorn

Harry Wild

Harriet “Harry” Wild, a recently retired English professor finds herself at one of life’s crossroads. Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, a senior police detective. Harry starts to interfere in a particularly bafﬂing murder case Charlie is investigating when she notices the murder shares striking similarities to an obscure Elizabethan play. When her path crosses that of her mugger, Fergus Reid, Harry sees great potential in the troubled teen and, instead of turning him in, enlists him as her sidekick. Following her successful, albeit ill-advised, involvement in the case, Harry discovers a new lust for life as she and Fergus find new mysteries to solve.

Starring: Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Stuart Graham

Premieres April 4th

Hidden Assets

A routine raid led by a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source – not in cash, but in rough diamonds. When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Detective Emer Berry is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christina De Jong. Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fueling domestic unrest for financial gain. Caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp. Drawn into a battle of wits with the family, Emer, Christian and CAB team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack before it’s too late.

Starring: Angeline Ball, Wouter Hendrickx

Premieres April 18th

Netflix

Trivia Quest

Trivia Quest is Netflix’s first daily, interactive trivia series. It takes players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world.

Premieres April 1st

The Last Bus

Packed with comedy, heart, adventure and mystery, THE LAST BUS opens with the students travelling to the launch of the ‘genie orbs’, a new class of robot designed to clean up the environment. When the artificial intelligence-powered orbs are introduced by tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse, they appear to vaporise everyone in the audience and thousands of identical events all over the world. The students just manage to make it back through the carnage to their rackety old school bus and head home in search of answers, only to be met by a mysteriously empty world. Realising they are going to have to fight back, the students embark on a road trip to find Dalton Monkhouse and get some answers to what has happened to their families. Along the way, they are confronted with a succession of increasingly intense challenges – from towering junk monsters to a damaged orb with a seemingly-personal vendetta – and the characters overcome their personal differences and private demons to become an improvised family.

Starring: Lauryn Ajufo, Moosa Mostafa, Phoebe de Silva, Daniel Frogson, Carys John, Nathanael Saleh, Marlie Morrelle, Robert Sheehan

Premieres April 1st

Tomorrow

Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is employed by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions.

Starring: Kim Hae-sook, Kim Hee-seon, Lee Soo-hyuk, More Lik, Rowoon, Yun Ji-on

Premieres April 1st

Black Dog: Being a Teacher

After failing her teaching certification again and again, Ko Ha-neul finally passes an interview for a temporary role at Daechi High. As a new teacher, Ha-neul struggles with the intricacies of teaching as well as departmental strife.

Starring: Seo Hyun-jin, Ra Mi-ran, Lee Chang-hoon, Lee Yoon-hee, Kim Hong-pa, Ye Soo-jung, Jo Yeon-hee, Cheong Hae-kyun

Premieres April 5th

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Premieres April 6th

Dirty Lines

The story of Dirty Lines starts in 1987’s Amsterdam, at a time when Dutch society was changing rapidly. Psychology student Marly Salomon takes on a side job working for a brand new firm: Teledutch – a company started by two brothers, Frank and Ramon Stigter, who established Europe’s first erotic telephone lines. Frank and Ramon become rich overnight and Marly finds herself immersed in this wild and rapid transformation. The final years of the Cold War sparked a sense of hope and inspired a new generation to celebrate life to its fullest. Amsterdam became the center of that cultural revolution with a radically new form of music: house and a new love drug: XTC. The erotic phone lines offer the opportunity to experience anonymous sex in a new way, changing the morality of its consumers, but also very much the people creating it.

Starring: Joy Delima, Minne Koole, Chris Peters, Charlie Chan Dagelet, Abbey Hoes, Benja Bruijning

Premieres April 8th

Hard Cell

Hard Cell is a documentary style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. Writer and creator Catherine Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer. Set over a 6 week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships. Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life.

Premieres April 12th

Our Great National Parks

From the executive producer of Blue Planet II comes Our Great National Parks, a breathtaking five-part series executive produced and narrated by President Barack Obama – who ​​protected more public lands and waters than any other U.S. President in history – that invites viewers to experience nature in the world’s most iconic national parks. Spanning five continents, the series brims with wonder, humor, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness. Traveling from the waters of Monterey Bay, California, to the bright red soil of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the lush rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, the majestic terrain of Chilean Patagonia, and more, Our Great National Parks beckons us to get out and explore, create new ways for these wild places to thrive, and vigorously preserve them for future generations to come.

Premieres April 13th

Anatomy of a Scandal

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James’ trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

Starring: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Joshua McGuire

Premieres April 15th

He’s Expecting

The story takes place in a world where men can conceive and give birth. Kentaro Hiyama, an elite ad man, suddenly finds out one day that he is pregnant. His partner, Aki Seto, never thought she would become a parent, so the two are at first confused by this unexpected event. As a pregnant man, Kentaro will face the scrutiny of the company and society, and will shed light on the hardships experienced by “pregnant women”. Challenged by many problems associated with modern pregnancy and childbirth, the two will have to face reality and make the ultimate decision: to have a baby or not.

Starring: Juri Ueno, Kazuya Takahashi, Lily Franky, Maho Yamada, Mariko Tsutsui, Ryo Iwamatsu, Shohei Uno, Takumi Saitoh

Premieres April 21st

Heartstopper

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft

Premieres April 22nd

