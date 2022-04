Another Jedi Master with no lines who got fleshed out in the ancillary material Plo Koon was ” a Force-sensitive Kel Dor Jedi Master who served as a member of the Jedi High Council during the last years of the Galactic Republic. ” (Why specify Force-Sensitive if he’s a Jedi?)

According to Lucas “only a person with a diseased mind likes Plo Koon“

Happy posting Day Threaders!

