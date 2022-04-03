Morbius Gnaws Box Office Win With The April 1st – 3rd Weekend

April has gotten underway at the box office and things have shifted up once again, which is welcome to see from how static things felt for so long. Sony launched its Morbius film in its attempt to build out more of their Spider-Man sub-film universe alongside Venom. Morbius seems to be angling more as a horror film in how it came out this weekend, according to Deadline, with it being very frontloaded in its numbers on Thursday and Friday. For its three-day total, however, it pulled in $39.1 million which is pretty good considering the reviews that it was getting.

The film did better than last week’s top film The Lost City, which falls to second here with a $14.8 million take to bring it to $54.5 million in its second week. The Batman added another $10.8 million in its fifth week to bring it to $349 million.

We’re pleased to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 still in theaters at all, as it loses 400 screens over this weekend from last but adds another $1.97 million to bring it to $31.3 million total.

1.) Morbius (Sony) 4,268 theaters, Fri $17.3M, Sat $13.2M, Sun $8.6M, 3-day $39.1M/Wk 1

2.) The Lost City (Par) 4,253 theater Fri. $4.3M (-63%), Sat $6.3M, Sun $4.1M, 3-day $14.8M (-51%)/Total $54.5M/ Wk 2

3.) The Batman(WB) 3,732 (-235) theaters Fri $3.1M (-44%), Sat $4.8M, Sun $2.9M, 3-day: $10.8M (-47%) Total $349M/Wk 5

4.) Uncharted (Sony) 3,064 (-352) theaters, Fri $1M (-23%), Sat $1.6M, Sun $950K, 3-day $3.6M (-27%)/Total $138.9M/Wk 7

5.) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Crunchy) 2,070 (-401) theaters, Fri $564K (-57%), Sat $824K, Sun $582K, 3-day $1.97M (-57%) /Total $31.3M/ Wk 3

6.) RRR (Sarigama Cinemas) 1,200 theaters, Fri $442K (-92%), Sat $710K, Sun $461K, 3-day $1.6M (-83%)/Total $12.3M/Wk 2

7) Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) 1,705 (-298) theaters, Fri $375K, Sat $650K, Sun $375K,3-day $1.4M (-29%)/Total $802.7M/Wk 16

8.) Dog (UAR) 2,053 (-786) theaters, Fri $360K (-38%), Sat $599K, Sun $360K, 3-day $1.31M (-38%)/Total $60.1M/Wk 7

9.) X (A24) 1,799 (-1,121) theaters, Fri $331,55K (-54%), Sat $418,3K, Sun $271,9K, 3-day $1.02M (-52%)/Total $10.39M/ Wk 3A24

10.) Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) 38 (+28) theaters, Fri $354,9K (+74%), Sat $375,4K, Sun $281,5K, 3-day $1.01M (+102%), Total $1.75M/Wk 2

11.) Sing 2 (Uni/Ill) 2,095 (-528) theaters, Fri $190K (-36%), Sat $390K, Sun $250K, 3-day $830K (-40%)/Total: $161.7M/Wk 15

12.) The Contractor (Par) 489 locations, Fri $195K, Sat $213K, Sun $127K, 3-day: $535K/Wk 1

