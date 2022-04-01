Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 1

Here are today’s contestants:

Nell, a museum educator, unexpectedly landed in Newfoundland on her way to a wedding;

Yian, an anesthesiologist, is excellent at the claw game but did not become a surgeon; and

Evan, a chemistry teacher, whose work made the cover of the Journal of Bacteriology. Evan is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,400.

Jeopardy!

THANK YOU, THE INTERNET // HISTORY IS CIRCULAR // BIRTH MONTH FLOWERS // CLOSE CAPITALS // MUSICALS BY SONG LYRICS // MADJECTIVES

DD1 (video) – $800 – HISTORY IS CIRCULAR – In 1989, Poland’s regime & this union-based opposition movement held roundtable talks that led to the transition to democracy (Nell lost $4,000 from her second-place score of $4,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Evan $5,800, Yian $2,400, Nell $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HOOD ORNAMENTS // BOOKS & AUTHORS // HISTORIC NAMES // SETTING THE PERIODIC TABLE // ACTING PRESIDENTS // STATELY OVERLAPS

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORIC NAMES – This Rhode Island mansion was named for the waves that crash into the cliffs below it (Nell won $2,000 from her total of $20,400 vs. $12,200 for Evan.)

DD3 – $800 – HOOD ORNAMENTS – Many believe London-born Eleanor Thornton was the model for Spirit of Ecstasy, seen on the bonnet of this luxury car (Nell won $2,000 from her score of $22,400 vs. $12,200 for Evan.)

Nell ran ACTING PRESIDENTS early in DJ and controlled the round from there, found both DDs very late but just failed to bet enough to score a runaway, leading into FJ at $24,000 vs. $12,200 for Evan and $1,200 for Yian.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD – Some of this country’s indigenous people want its name officially changed from its Dutch-based name to Aotearoa

Only Nell was correct on FJ, adding $401 to win with $24,401.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Early in DJ with both DDs still on the board, the players selected four consecutive clues from the top row.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the male human book character whose friends include an owl, a monkey and a duck is Doctor Dolittle.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Solidarity? DD2 – What is the Breakers? DD3 – What is Rolls Royce? FJ – What is New Zealand?

