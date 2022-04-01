April Fool’s Night Thread (04/01)

April Fool’s Day is a 1986 horror/mystery/ slasher, one part The Big Chill & And Then There Were None. I watched this on the Road to Halloween October 2021 and I was pleasantly surprised by both the cast and the quality of the movie. When I would see the VHS box art for this movie at the video store, I would just laugh and roll my eyes and keep looking around.

Starring some familiar faces from 1980s cinema – Deborah Foreman ( Valley Girl), Clayton Rohner (Just One of the Guys), Ken Olandt (Summer School), Amy Steel (Friday the 13th Part 2), and Thomas F Wilson ( Back to the Future) – this one will keep you guessing until the very end.

Something to Discuss – Did anyone fool you today? Also, what’s the best joke or prank you pulled on someone?

