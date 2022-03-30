Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 30, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! With the Winter anime season finishing up, let’s take a moment to share our favorite theme songs from this batch of shows. My favorite was definitely Miracle Chimpanzee’s opening song for Sasaki and Miyano. Not only is it a great song, but it also suits the anime perfectly! I never skipped this intro because it sets the mood for the show and really brightens my mood when I hear it. I also downloaded some of Miracle Chimpanzee’s other songs and have been enjoying them too. Here’s the full version of the song, if you’re interested:

What about you all? What were some of your favorite theme songs this season?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

