Scarlet Witch Day Thread (03/30)

Real Name – Wanda Maximoff

First Appearance The X-Men #4

Affiliations – Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Avengers, Avengers West Coast, Uncanny Avengers

Did You Know

Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff is her brother?

She was born on Wundagore Mountain?

Her costume is comprised of a wimple. A wimple is a medieval form of female headdress, formed of a large piece of cloth worn around the neck and chin, and covering the top of the head.

Have a great Wednesday and be safe out there today!