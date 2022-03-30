Scarlet Witch Day Thread (03/30)

Real Name – Wanda Maximoff
First Appearance – The X-Men #4
Affiliations – Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Avengers, Avengers West Coast, Uncanny Avengers
Did You Know –
Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff is her brother?
She was born on Wundagore Mountain?
Her costume is comprised of a wimple. A wimple is a medieval form of female headdress, formed of a large piece of cloth worn around the neck and chin, and covering the top of the head.
Have a great Wednesday and be safe out there today!
