Scarlet Witch Day Thread (03/30)

Real Name – Wanda Maximoff

First Appearance – The X-Men #4

Affiliations – Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Avengers, Avengers West Coast, Uncanny Avengers

Did You Know –

Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff is her brother?

She was born on Wundagore Mountain?

Her costume is comprised of a wimple. A wimple is a medieval form of female headdress, formed of a large piece of cloth worn around the neck and chin, and covering the top of the head.

