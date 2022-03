According to Wookiepedia “Kit Fisto was a Force-sensitive Nautolan male Jedi Master during the final years of the Galactic Republic. Fisto was known as an expert swordsman, having some of the finest dueling skills in the Jedi Order.”

Like many supposed Jedi Masters as experts in swordsmanship, he died like a chump. Happy posting Night Thread, don’t be a chump.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...