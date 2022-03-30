Fleetwood Mac Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Rhiannon” (52) vs. “Sara” (6)

Match 2: “The Chain” (58) vs. “Second Hand News” (8)

Match 3: “Say You Love Me” (40) vs. “Everywhere” (15)

Match 4: “Landslide” (38) vs. “Gold Dust Woman” (27)

Match 5: “Dreams” (48) vs. “Never Going Back Again” (15)

Match 6: “Go Your Own Way” (56) vs. “Hold Me” (10)

Match 7: “Tusk” (47) vs. “Big Love” (12)

Match 8: “You Make Loving Fun” (37) vs. “I Don’t Want to Know” (19)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “You Make Loving Fun“ (37) against “I Don’t Want to Know” (19).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Gold Dust Woman” (27) against “Landslide” (38)

Biggest beatdown – “The Chain” (58) beat “Second Hand News” (8) by a whopping 50 votes.

Voting end 1 April, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...