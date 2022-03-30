The Book Nook Looks at Other Languages (3/30)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week is all about the foreign word. As the Avocado is predominantly American and other nationalities where English is the main language, it obviously makes sense that books written in English get the most attention. As someone with an English degree, I’m guilty of that myself.

Nevertheless, that means that there are books out there, especially those not originally written in English, that are lesser known.

Which brings us to this week’s topic, courtesy of Ice Cream Planet: What books not originally written in English do you wish had wider recognition in the English literary sphere?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thank you!

