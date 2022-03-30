30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 30: Your Favorite Game

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about your favorite game. As it’s the last day, we’re keeping it open-ended and just tell us what you want about the why and any sort of breakdown by platform, generation, etc etc. Share your love of gaming!

Bonus Prompt: What game were you SO excited for that upon playing it the whole thing was just a disaster?

