Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 30

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Joey, a bassoonist & graduate student, is a mysterious baseball mascot;

Candace, a writer & editor, picked up Bill, a plush duck puppet; and

Jackie, a pension calculation developer, surprised her parents with a 25th anniversary trip to Ireland. Jackie is a three-day champ with winnings of $91,101.

Jeopardy!

LET’S PUT ON A SHOW // MULTI-SPORT ATHLETES // GOOD LINE, FAMOUS NAME! // THE NAME IN THE MIDDLE // JOIN THE CROWD // GIMME SOME SPACE

DD1 – $600 – JOIN THE CROWD – In 1951 7.5 million people came to a Manhattan ticker-tape parade for this general who had recently been fired (Jackie doubled up to $14,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Jackie $14,600, Candace $2,800, Joey $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

A DISH OF SCHUBERT // INTERNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC // MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR // FA”SH”ION // HISTORICAL NONFICTION // CONTRACTIONS

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORICAL NONFICTION – “The Girls of Atomic City” highlights the experiences of women during WWII helping build the atomic bomb in this Tennessee city (From a distant third place, Candace lost $3,200 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR – In 1992’s “Aladdin”, this villain weaves a spell so he can wed Jasmine & seize power (Joey won $2,000 from his score of $11,000 vs. $16,200 for Jackie.)

Fantastic game in which Jackie again opened a huge early lead, Joey launched an impressive comeback but made a small wager on DD3, then Jackie finished strongly to nail down the runaway at $23,000 vs. $11,000 for Joey and $4,000 for Candace.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICANS IN PARIS – In 2021 she became the sixth woman & the first Black woman to be inducted into the Panthéon in Paris

Only Jackie was correct on FJ, adding $999 for a win worth $23,999 and a four-day total of $115,100.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Jackie continued her successful game plan of going for the $1,000 clues first, scoring on five out of six of them, leading into another first round double-up and a big lead. Given Joey’s rally in FJ, Jackie’s early strategy made the difference in her securing the runaway.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the name that comes in the middle of “Uncontested __ wonders never cease”, which is Will.

Mayim’s musings: On the occasion of Jeopardy!’s 58th anniversary, Mayim informed us that on the first show the winner took home $345. Sounds small until you adjust it for inflation and see that in today’s dollars, that’s $3,355, which is…still pretty small.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was MacArthur? DD2 – What is Oak Ridge? DD3 – Who is Jafar? FJ – Who was Josephine Baker?

