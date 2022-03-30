Dating, Relationships, and Sex: The Pandemic is Over ? \o/ ? (03/30/2022)

According to my government’s press conference from today, the pandemic is apparently over? No more masks, no more isolation, no more anything! So … how has that been going where you live, and how have you handled it? Are you out and about as in the Before Times, being cautious but trying to enjoy life at least a little bit, or still avoid socializing wherever possible?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

