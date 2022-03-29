Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news,

Utah Lawmakers Override Gov.’s Veto & Pass Anti-Trans Sports Bill

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Has Been Signed Into Law. What Now?

Putin Claims Russia Is Being ‘Canceled’ Like J.K. Rowling

The project of the day is the album Through Water by Lapsley

