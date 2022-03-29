Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 29

Please welcome today’s contestants:

John, an editor, pre-guesses FJ just off the category with the family;

Jennie, a rabbinical student, has to keep her time zones straight; and

Jackie, a pension calculation developer, has a treasured “All My Children” script. Jackie is a two-day champ with winnings of $36,301.

Jeopardy!

AROUND THE WORLD // TV SHOWS’ FIRST EPISODE // WHERE THERE’S A “WILL” // AFRICAN-AMERICANA // PHOTOGRAPHY // FAN FICTION?

DD1 – $600 – AROUND THE WORLD – This island capital is said to have been founded in the 9th century by the Viking Ingólfur Arnarson (Jackie doubled up to $13,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Jackie $15,200, Jennie $1,000, John $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

IT HAPPENED IN EGYPT // IDIOMS & EXPRESSIONS // CURRENT SIGNIFICANT OTHERS // NATIONAL DAYS // ACCURATE // TO 5 DECIBEL PLACES

DD2 – $1,600 – IDIOMS & EXPRESSIONS – Originally meaning too distant to be heard, it now means totally different, as in “a _ _ from how it used to be” (Jackie won $2,000 from her total of $15,600 vs. $1,600 for John.)

DD3 – $800 – TO 5 DECIBEL PLACES – Cover your ears in Belize’s Cockscomb Basin; 14 troops of these animals released there in the early 1990s are thriving (John, playing for second very late in the game, lost $1,000 from his score of $4,000 vs. $1,000 for Jennie.)

Jackie scored on four $1,000 clues early on, doubled to $13,200 on DD1 and went on to crush the competition, entering FJ at $30,800 vs. $3,000 for John and $1,000 for Jennie.

Final Jeopardy!

SHAKESPEARE’S WOMEN – It is said of her, “Infected minds to their deaf pillows will discharge their secrets: more needs she the divine than the physician”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Jackie added a strong $24,000 to win with $54,800 for a three-day total of $91,101.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Once again, Jackie opened by selecting from the bottom row, only avoiding the $1,000 clue in PHOTOGRAPHY. And while she did go all-in yesterday when trailing, this time Jackie did it with a huge lead, showing impressive confidence and strategic acumen.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a $400 first-round clue, no one guessed the “Mount Chimborazo, near the equator in this nation” is in Ecuador.

Judging the judges: They ruled Jackie incorrect rather than asking for a “be more specific” when she responded to a clue about drag racing with “auto racing”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Reykjavik? DD2 – What is far cry? DD3 – What are howler monkeys? FJ – Who is Lady Macbeth?

