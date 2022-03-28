Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 28

Here are today’s contestants:

Ryan, a theater director, wants a living wage for theatre artists;

Amie, an attorney, is almost good enough for tennis with her seven-year-old; and

Jackie, a pension calculation developer, has track success “run in the family”. Jackie is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,500.

Jeopardy!

FROM THE SKY // RHYME TIME // THE PLACE TO “B” // CROSBY// STEELS // NOSH

DD1 – $600 – FROM THE SKY – Online databases of crashes by these include quite a few of the U.S. military’s reaper & fire scout types (Ryan won $2,000 from his leading score of $3,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Jackie $3,200, Amie $2,400, Ryan $6,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BRITISH WRITERS // COLORFUL STATE SYMBOLS // DOESN’T MEAN WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE // A SONG & A DANCE // THE 1880s // A GATHERING OF ANIMALS, SPEAKING LATIN

DD2 – $1,600 – THE 1880s – In 1885 the British captured Mandalay, ending the Konbaung Dynasty & the independence of this country (Jackie doubled to $12,000 vs. $12,800 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A GATHERING OF ANIMALS, SPEAKING LATIN – A herd or even better an obstinacy of this ox-like wading mammal, bubalus bublais, which can hit 2,600 pounds each (Jackie lost $2,400 from her score of $13,600 vs. $13,200 for Ryan.)

Jackie moved close to the lead by doubling up on DD2, fell to second after missing DD3, but then recovered and secured first place into FJ on the last clue of DJ with $17,200 vs. $14,400 for Ryan and $7,600 for Amie.

Final Jeopardy!

SPORTS HISTORY – Taking the mound for Cleveland in 1948, he was the first African American to pitch in a World Series

Jackie and Ryan were correct on FJ, with Jackie adding $11,601 to win with $28,801 for a two-day total of $36,301.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Jackie was strategically outstanding here. She opened the game by selecting across the bottom row and was the only player on the plus side after that sequence. Jackie didn’t hesitate to go all-in when she needed to on DD2, then wisely played DD3 more conservatively.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In RHYME TIME, no one knew that flying raptor jargon is “hawk talk”, or that single eyeglass history is “monocle chronicle”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are drones? DD2 – What is Burma? DD3 – What is water buffalo? FJ – Who was Satchel Paige?

