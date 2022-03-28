Color Outside The Lines – Emergency Thread

Note: Hey all, it’s Quinley. Been poking around the site and felt it might be better to get this space out here sooner rather than later given how heated these discussions are getting, so I got clearance from the mods to go ahead and get it posted. Not my intention to step on any toes.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Open prompt, have at it.

