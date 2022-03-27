The Lost City Brings Women Back To The Box Office With The March 25th – 27th Weekend

Another sign of a little more normalcy in the theatrical market hit this weekend as The Lost City takes the top spot after The Batman has dominated since opening at the beginning of the month. Here, The Lost City hit a $31 million opening with 61% of the audience women and half of that over 35, a group that has not strongly gone back to theaters for quite some time. That helped to push it more than other recent titles aimed at women such as Marry Me and Death on the Nile, which to be fair was during Valentine’s Day and Omicron was still considered to be pretty strong in many key places.

Don’t feel bad for The Batman as it brought in $20.5 million for the weekend to bring its domestic take to $332 million in its fourth week.

Also of note, Spider-Man: No Way Home did $2 million for the weekend which helped it cross the $800 million mark, which is rarified air overall.

Jujutsu Kaisen had a solid second weekend with a $4.5 million take to bring it to $27.6 million in its second week. And the release of the Indian film RRR proved to draw in folks with a $9.5 million take.

1.) The Lost City (Par) 4,253 theater Fri. $11.55M, Sat $11.8M, Sun $7.65M, 3-day $31M/Wk 1

2.) The Batman(WB) 3,967 (-335) theaters Fri $5.5M (-49%), Sat $9.1M, Sun $5.9M, 3-day: $20.5M (-44%) Total $332M/Wk 4

3.) RRR (Sarigama Cinemas) 1,200 theaters, Fri $5.4M, Sat $2.5M, Sun $1.6M, 3-day $9.5M/Wk 1

4.) Uncharted (Sony) 3,416 (-284) theaters, Fri $1.3M (-42%), Sat $2.2M, Sun $1.3M, 3-day $5M (-36%)/Total $133.5M/Wk 6

5.) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Crunchy) 2,400 (+103) theaters, Fri $1.3M (-85%), Sat $1.88M, Sun $1.39M, 3-day $4.58M (-69%)/Total $27.6M/ Wk 2

6.) X (A24) 2,920 (+55) theaters, Fri $715,5K (-60%) 3-day $2.2M (-48%)/Total $8.3M/ Wk 2

7.) Dog (UAR) 2,839 (-468) theaters, Fri $578K (-51%), Sat $987K, Sun $543K, 3-day $2.1M (-47%)/Total $57.8M/Wk 6

8) Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) 2,003 (-582) theaters, Fri $505K, Sat $915K, Sun $580K/3-day $2M (-35%)/Total $800.5M/Wk 15

9.) Sing 2 (Uni/Ill) 2,626 (+788) theaters, Fri $290K (-28%), Sat $620K, Sun $370K, 3-day $1.28M (-12%)/Total: $160.2M/Wk 14

10.) Infinite Storm (BST) 1,525 theaters, Fri $269K, Sat $299K, Sun $182,5K, 3-day $751,2K, Wk 1

