Omar, a public health official, eventually caught a pass from Drew Brees;

Ciara, an undergraduate student, is with the University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra; and

Tim, an app developer, rolled up his car window when faced with a charging rhino. Tim is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,800.

MYTHOLOGICAL ENDINGS // CLASSIC CARS // FAST FACT // IF YOU LIKED IT // THEN YOU SHOULD HAVE… // PUT A “RING” ON IT

DD1 – $1,000 – FAST FACT – U.S. postage stamps bearing this word began going on sale in April 2007 (Ciara won $3,000 from her leading score of $6,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Tim $3,600, Ciara $9,200, Omar $6,200.

AUSTRIA’S BORDERS // 20th CENTURY FICTION // SCI. & MED. ABBREV. // FEUD ORIGINS // IT’S A RACE // DOUBLE MEANINGS

DD2 – $1,600 – SCI. & MED. ABBREV.- The “Z” in Canada’s LZT telescope refers to this, so it mostly points straight up (Tim moved into second by doubling to $8,000 vs. $10,400 for Ciara.)

DD3 – $1.200 – AUSTRIA’S BORDERS – This tiny landlocked constitutional monarchy’s border with Austria is a scant 21 miles (Once again, Tim went from third to second, winning $4,000 from his total of $8,800 vs. $15,600 for Ciara.)

Scores going into FJ: Tim $11,200, Ciara $19,600, Omar $13,800.

DISNEY CHARACTERS – In the source material from more than 3 centuries ago, her name was Badr al-Budur, “full moon of full moons”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Ciara added $8,001 to win with $27,601.

Wagering strategy: This marks the third consecutive game in which a contestant trailing by a substantial margin found DD3, but only wagered less than half of their total.

That’s before our time: No one knew the mid-20th century gossip columnist who had a well-known feud with Louella Parsons was Hedda Hopper.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is forever? DD2 – What is Zenith? DD3 – What is Liechtenstein? FJ – Who is Jasmine?

