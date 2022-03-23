Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Nadège, a marine biology graduate student, knows how a coral reef sounds;

Tim, an app developer, can say “I have five staples in my head” in French; and

Mihir, an engineer, looked up to his women’s basketball-playing neighbors. Mihir is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,999.

Jeopardy!

IT’S ALL GUCCI // MUSIC AS OF LATE // FOOD & DRINK HOMOPHONES // BRIGHT LIGHTS // BIG CITY // WE READ IT IN THE ’80s

DD1 – $600 – BIG CITY – This Florida city named for a president has more people than Miami & Tampa combined (Tim won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mihir $3,600, Tim $8,800, Nadège $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

IT HAPPENED IN ’22 // SCIENCE IN NATURE // TRIPLE THE DOUBLE LETTERS // THE BODY POLITIC // WOMAN MOVIES // INCREDIBLY ELF-CENTERED

DD2 – $1,600 – IT HAPPENED IN ’22 – 1922: this North African country gains independence from British rule with Fuad I as king (Nadège won $2,500 from her total of $7,400 vs. $15,600 for Tim.)

DD3 – $800 – TRIPLE THE DOUBLE LETTERS – For much of its history, the USSR was run by the Central this group (Nadège lost $2,000 from her score of $7,900 vs. $18,400 for Tim.)

Scores going into FJ: Mihir $6,400, Tim $18,800, Nadège $5,900.

Final Jeopardy!

POEMS – The title of this poem comes from a 1920 book that refers to its possible “restoration to fruitfulness”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Tim dropped $2,000 to win with $16,800.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: When Nadège found DD3, there were only two other $400 clues remaining. Since she would have been eliminated with a miss betting $2,000 anyway, she should have just gone very big. If she had done so and been correct, she could have won the game with a small FJ wager when Tim missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could name the “reclusive” female star whose last movie came out in 1941 at age 36, Greta Garbo.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Jacksonville? DD2 – What is Egypt? DD3 – What is Committee? FJ – What is “The Waste Land”?

