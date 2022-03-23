AVoCADo GamesCast #81: Temple of a Deadman

Hey everyone! Welcome to Episode #81 of the AVoCADo GamesCast! This one features me, our editor The Kappa, Bresson, and Wolfman Jew discussing: February gaming announcements, including the Nintendo Direct; games we’ve been playing lately; and of course, post-grunge. We also bring back everyone’s favourite segment: the trivia challenge!
You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.
Timestamps:
0:15 – Introduction
5:05 – Why There’s So Much Gaming News in February
13:35 – Soul Hackers 2 and MegaTen Games
18:10 – February Nintendo Direct
40:55 – Dune: Spice Wars
46:15 – Pokémon Presents
50:05 – Sony Buys Bungie and Other Acquisitions
58:15 – What We’ve Been Playing
1:29:00 – Trivia Challenge
1:43:45 – Conclusion
Spoiler warnings: Major spoilers for Unpacking and Kingdom Hearts II