AVoCADo GamesCast #81: Temple of a Deadman

Hey everyone! Welcome to Episode #81 of the AVoCADo GamesCast! This one features me, our editor The Kappa, Bresson, and Wolfman Jew discussing: February gaming announcements, including the Nintendo Direct; games we’ve been playing lately; and of course, post-grunge. We also bring back everyone’s favourite segment: the trivia challenge!

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

5:05 – Why There’s So Much Gaming News in February

13:35 – Soul Hackers 2 and MegaTen Games

18:10 – February Nintendo Direct

40:55 – Dune: Spice Wars

46:15 – Pokémon Presents

50:05 – Sony Buys Bungie and Other Acquisitions

58:15 – What We’ve Been Playing

1:29:00 – Trivia Challenge

1:43:45 – Conclusion

Spoiler warnings: Major spoilers for Unpacking and Kingdom Hearts II

