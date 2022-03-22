The Night Thread Is An Agent Of Chaos (3/22)

I wasn’t fucking joking.

Today’s deck is another structure deck all-star: Chaos Agents! This is a pretty wide-ranging archetype; all Agent decks are tied together through their focus on the key cards of The Agent of Mystery – Earth, The Agent of Creation – Venus, and Master Hyperion. Earth and Venus did Stuff that generally resulted in them hitting the graveyard. Then Hyperion would come down (since it can be special summoned by banishing one Agent monster from your hand, field, or graveyard) and really get the party started, using its effect to destroy one card per turn and its 2700 ATK to do some light murder.

Ignore that nonsense about “The Sanctuary in the Sky”, the designers really wanted the Agent deck to revolve around that card but nobody bothered to play it.

But since this package of monsters isn’t even close to 40 cards, Agent decks tended to have other things going on too. One of the most common supplements was Chaos. Chaos monsters could be summoned by banishing one LIGHT and one DARK monster from your graveyard and tended to have really powerful effects. Chaos was especially trendy thanks to the then-recent unbanning of Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning, an old-school powerhouse that had spent 5 years out of the game. So between Hyperion, BLS, and some other cards we don’t have room to get into this was a deck just chock-full of big stupid monsters you could drop on a moment’s notice. There were times you drew a mismatched hand and couldn’t do much of anything, but there were also times you drew a gas hand and got to feel like the biggest kid on the playground. And sometimes that’s all you really need out of life.





