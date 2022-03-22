Tuesdays Politics Thread has a case of the Mondays.

As I’m writing this on Monday, it’s totally fine. Just a shit day. So I’m going to post a couple of things that made me giggle, then post more political stuff.

lol ok @TheOnion stop hacking accounts https://t.co/8ETf9c5i5P — ahmir•quest• 5 letters only (@questlove) March 21, 2022

And now on to the less amusing stuff.

Couy Griffin decided to go for a bench trial in his case involving misdemeanor charges during the insurrection, and we got confirmation from the Secret Service that Mike Pence hid for hours in an underground parking deck. This is part of a loooooong thread if you want to read about the whole day’s testimony.

There'd been reporting on Pence's evacuation to an underground loading dock area (https://t.co/YOiSF4qhtQ), but this is the first official confirmation from the Secret Service — it's a fact the govt had fought against discussing it on the public record in a Jan. 6 case like this — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 21, 2022

Judge Katanji Brown Jackson’s first day of confirmation hearings went….well it went. The typical people pulled the crap you thought they would. Nobody cried about how much they like beer though, so yay? They gotta keep banging that CRT drum though!

Blackburn: Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate CRT into our legal system? pic.twitter.com/V0x3xd8EEr — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2022

Maybe Anonymous is doing something, maybe they aren’t. Who knows. But this happened.

Update: Komsomolskaya Pravda which published the casualty numbers now claims they were inserted into the story as a result of a hackhttps://t.co/TzvOIOtn1h https://t.co/CoMPmqdxYI — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) March 21, 2022

So….I dunno. Be kind. Be gracious. Be the best version of you today. Hopefully, I’ll feel better tomorrow. Hopefully we all will. Nowhere to go but up! Remember: no threatening anyone, and don’t forget to get the stuff you need from the store. Was it eggs? Milk? Bread? Who knows anymore…

