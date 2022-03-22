Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (3/22)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week, we see the release of Everything Everywhere All At Once. It is a film produced by Avengers: Endgame’s Russo brothers. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh in a sci-fi adventure about the multiverse. Sounds pretty thrilling, right?

Oh yeah, and it’s directed by Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) who directed Swiss Army Man, which, I will remind you, is the movie where Harry Potter plays a flatulent corpse. Like Swiss Army Man, Everything Everywhere All At Once is distributed by A24.

Ah, A24.

They run the gamut of everything. Horror. Comedy. Sci-fi. Drama. It’s a wide spectrum, and yet they all feel like they’re all of a piece. If I told you the same studio distributed A Ghost Story, The Florida Project, Under the Silver Lake, Green Room, First Cow, and Lamb… well, you’d believe me. You’d probably wonder too if they were all directed by the same person. They’re not. Though I imagine you could do a decent parody joke about how all A24 movies are the same. Maybe Key & Peele already did one. I don’t know.

The usual rogues gallery of directors include the aforementioned Daniels, David Lowery, Ari Aster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ari Aster, and Robert Eggers. A24 films are aggressively indie, but also feel accessible. It’s partly because one of the hallmarks of an A24 film, outside of the achievable budgets, are the striking, unforgettable visuals.

It’s also a winning formula. A24 has been up for 25 Academy Award nominations, winning the Best Picture in 2017 for Moonlight.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite A24 film?

