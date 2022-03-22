The Creative Endeavors Thread Gets Vernal

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

St. Patrick’s Eve and Day last week were spectacular in this neck of the woods, and I was able to get out on the bike, take some photos, and do some copy sketching, the latter in places I hadn’t visited since last August (the wind picked up fierce right around the start of September, something I ought to keep in mind when this autumn rolls around). Last week saw my highest bike-mileage total (which includes walks; it’s complicated) since July. I’ve been trying harder to stay in shape this winter and it looks like I was more or less successful, as I’ve been making solid time on the bike and am really looking forward to what I might do when it gets warmer for good.

The Law Quad at the University of Michigan

The Hoyt Post Trail at Fleming Creek

Sunset branches at Fuller Park

How’s your work going?

