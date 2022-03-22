30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 22: Powerup Time!

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about powerups in games! These are the things like the fun boosters that go back to the early days of games, such as the flower in Mario Bros. or getting the right dot in Pac-Man that sends them ghosts running! What are your favorite and least favorite ones?

Bonus Prompt: Which powerup should be a part of the main moveset?

